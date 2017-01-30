iBall Slide Brisk 4G2 with a 7-inch display and VoLTE support launched for Rs. 8,999

iBall, today has announced yet another tablet under their affordable Slide lineup of tablets. Dubbed as the iBall Slide Brisk 4G2, this tablet comes with a 7-inch display with a resolution of 720*1280 pixels and support for multi-touch up to five fingers.

The iBall Slide Brisk 4G2 is powered by an unspecified quad-core 64-bit SoC, coupled with Mali-T720 GPU and 3GB of RAM. The tablet also has 16GB of internal storage with support for microSD card slot to expand the storage up to 32GB.

In terms of camera, the iBall Slide Brisk 4G2 has a 5MP camera on the rear that has support for autofocus and a LED flashlight. There is a 2MP front-facing camera to take care of the selfies and video calls.

Connectivity wise, the iBall Slide Brisk 4G2 has support for 4G LTE and VoLTE, and you can use a Reliance Jio 4G SIM card on the phone without any issues. The phone boots Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow out-of-the-box and is backed with a 3500mAh battery.

The iBall Slide Brisk 4G2 will be made available in only one color- Cobalt Blue and is priced at Rs. 8,999. The tablet will be accessible via all the offline and online retail stores starting today.