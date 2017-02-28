Iconic Nokia 3310 Snake game will be now available on Facebook Messenger

HMD announced Nokia 3310 at MWC 2017 alongside the Android devices - Nokia 3, Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 global variant. Apart from the smartphones, Nokia also announced the iconic Snake game mostly available in Nokia 3310 (2000) variant for the Facebook users.

It can't be denied that most of us are excited about the Nokia 3310 come back is because of the iconic snake game that the phone came packed with. Well, just in case you are the game lover, HMD gets you the same in handy here at Facebook for all users.

Facebook users can now play the Nokia 3310 snake game via Facebook Messenger, and don't need to purchase a Nokia 3310 device for that any longer. Well, the Finland-based company isn't quite sure about rolling out the game officially to the Facebook users for now. However, predictions are such that the game should be available very soon.

As per the specs, Nokia 3310 (2017) model comes packed with a 2.4-inch display screen with color LCD and feature a 2MP rear camera set up priced at Rs. 3,500 approx. Connectivity-wise, Nokia 3310 include several options like - dual band GMS 900/1800MHz, Micro-USB, Bluetooth, 3.5mm jack, microSD, and FM radio.

Moving ahead, Nokia 3310 (2017) variant is backed by a 1200mAh removable battery, which as per HMD offer 31 days standby time and 22 hours talk time. While, storage-wise, the new Nokia 3310 come packed with 16MB storage capacity.

