Idea offers 10 GB data at Rs. 100

With an aim to counter Reliance Jio, Kumar Mangalam Birla- led Idea Cellular has launched its new Data Jackpot offer for postpaid customers in which users will get 10 GB of 4G data per month for Rs. 100.

This offer is already available with one month's validity and the new offer is valid for 3 months only, which means 30GB for Rs 300.

"Postpaid customers who wish to avail the offer need to apply through the My Idea app available on Android Play store and iOS," the company said in statement

"The free data benefit will be applicable only on available Idea network as per following: Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra & Goa, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh East, Uttar Pradesh West, Jammu & Kashmir - 4G/3G/2G | Assam, Bihar, Karnataka, Mumbai, North East, Orissa, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal - 4G/2G | Delhi, Kolkata - 3G/2G," the statement added.

SEE ALSO: Opera Mini launches new feature "Opera Cricket" for IPL

The company has recently revised its Rs. 348 plan for prepaid users and now Idea is offering unlimited voice calling, bundled with the 1GB 4G data usage per day.

The plan can be availed by users with 4G enabled mobile phones. Interestingly, there is another value pack which is available at Rs. 348 and it is offering free calls across all networks in India alongside 50MB of data.

The same tariff plan provides its users with 1 GB of data along with the voice benefit. The plan will be valid for 28 days.

Meanwhile, Reliance Jio is now withdrawing its new offer "Summer Surprise" on the advice of Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

According to the press statement by the company, "Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has advised Jio to withdraw the 3 months complimentary benefits of JIO SUMMER SURPRISE." Adding that " it is in the process of fully complying with the regulator's advice. The offer will be withdrawn over the next few days."

The company also said that all customers who have subscribed to JIO SUMMER SURPRISE offer prior to its discontinuation will remain eligible for the offer.