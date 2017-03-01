Images of a low-end Blackberry smartphone leaks online

Blackberry, the most prominent mobile phone vendor lost its market a few years back due to the emergence of Android and iOS phones. Now, the company has already announced the Blackberry KEYone, which is flavored by Android and is almost getting enough traction in the online world, at least in terms of publicity.

Now, two new photos have also made their way to the internet today instigating a fresh set of rumors and expectation among fans. However, these images don't appear to be a premium device but shows a low-end model, which is reportedly said to be fo the Indonesian market.

The company by name PT BB Merah Putih has recently occupied license for Blackberry device hardware and building this new low-end model.

This new model BBC100-1 will have 1.4GHz Snapdragon 425, 4GB RAM, 5.5-inch 720p touch display, 32GB of internal memory,3000mAh battery and dual-sim support. According to Crackberry, this Canadian company device is already certified in Indonesia.

