Images of dummy model of alleged iPhone 8 surface online

Looks like the rumors regarding the iPhone 8 are not going to stop anytime soon.

We told you about the leaked schematic diagram of the alleged iPhone 8 that emerged online a few days ago. Benjanim Geskin, renowned designer of concept phones, had posted them. Now, he has again come up with some photos of a dummy model of the upcoming iPhone. He posted the photos on his Twitter account. However, we can't guarantee you the authenticity of these renders.

Read on to what we have found out from the images.

Display with 2.5D curved glass Geskin believes that the iPhone 8 is going to ship with 2.5D curved glass on both the front and back along with a stainless-steel frame on its edges. According to the image seen above, the handset is likely to sport a display, which covers its entire front part. The display seems to surrounded by thin bezels, just like all the other iPhones. Fingerprint scanner underneath the display You can see from the image that the physical Touch Home Button cannot be spotted, which means the fingerprint scanner could be housed underneath the display of the device. There is a Lightening port as well as the volume controller buttons on the left side of the device,while on the right there is an elongated Power button teamed with a SIM tray. Same width as iPhone 7 In terms of the width, the 10th anniversary model of iPhone is likely to be 7.1mm thick, same as the iPhone 7. As we know, the earlier rumors had said that the iPhone 8 won't have any changes when it comes to size. Optics As far as the camera department is concerned, the new dummy model of the iPhone 8 keeps in line with the previous rumors. The smartphone appears to come with a vertically arranged dual camera setup on the back. There is an LED flash between the snappers. More rumors to follow As we always say, you should take these rumors with a grain of salt. With September a few months away, we are still to see a countless number of leaks and rumors about the iPhone 8.

