India to overtake the US in smartphone shipment by 2019

It has been predicted that India will have close to 15% smartphone market share by 2019. If will be closely followed by the US with 10% of share where as Brazil will have a market share expectantly of 4%.

The statics were proposed by Statista, a Germany based market research and business intelligence portal. It is expected that china will maintain its superiority in smartphone shipment with close to 50% shipment directed at it.

India has seen a 15% annual growth in smartphone shipment. In the first quarter of 2017 India recorded shipment of 29 million units. As quoted from Statista, "Globally, shipments passed the one billion-mark for the first time in 2013, and are forecast to total almost two billion units by 2019."

China saw a modest growth of 4% in the first quarter of 2017.

impact on domestic manufacturing and the government will need to continue incentives for locally manufactured mobile phones to further push the domestic manufacturing ecosystem.

It has also been reported that 96 percent of smartphones shipped were LTE enabled

smartphones in India increased by $31 during first quarter of 2017 as compared to the Q1 of 2016.

