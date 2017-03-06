India will host its first Mobile World Congress in September 2017

India is all set to host its first ever Mobile World Congress in September 2017 with a special focus on reaching out to the South East Asian markets.

As per a PTI report, the GSM Association, which organizes annual global event of Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain, has agreed to associate for the three-day event that will be held at Pragati Maidan starting September 27, 2017.

"There is Mobile World Congress in Barcelona and an edition in Shanghai. There is nothing in between for South East Asia. India is emerging as one of the global leaders in telecom which we will also showcase in the Indian Mobile Congress," COAI Director General Rajan S Mathews told PTI.

He also mentioned that the Department of Telecom and the Ministry of Electronics and IT have laid their emphasis on Indian Mobile Congress and Cellular Operators Association of India will drive it. The Indian government delegation had held discussion with British and Swedish Trade Ministers for their engagement in Indian Mobile Congress.

As per the report, all Indian mobile operators, Facebook, Huawei, Ericsson, Cisco etc are likely to participate in the mobile congress.

Besides, COAI Director has also asked other Indian business association to come together and be part of the three-day event. The Indian Mobile Congress will focus on knowledge sharing, exhibition, start ups, skill development and all pillars of Digital India including Make in India.

Source: PTI