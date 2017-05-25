Indian-bound Nubia Z17 Mini leaked images show dual rear camera setup

Nubia is soon going to launch a new smartphone- Nubia Z17 Mini in the Indian market. The Indian bound leaked images of Nubia Z17 show a stunning matte Black handset with a dual-rear camera module paired with an LED flashlight. You can also spot a fingerprint scanner with Gold circular ring. The rear panel also shows Nubia branding embossed in the centre.

As noted, Nubia Z17 Mini was recently launched in China and sports a 13MP rear camera setup sporting one monochrome lens and one RGB lens. The cameras further come with ultra-fast focus (0.1 seconds) feature and are said to support aperture adjustment from f/1.0 to f/16.0. Nubia Z17 mini sports a 16MP front-facing camera with 80-degree wide-angle lens.

Apart from the cameras, Nubia Z17 Mini comes with a 5.2-inch Full HD display with 2.5D curved glass. Nubia Z17 Mini is powered by an Octa-Core Snapdragon 652 processor and is paired with Adreno 510 GPU. The company has launched the handset in two variants- (4GB and 6GB RAM) in the Chinese market.

SEE ALSO: The Moto Z2 Play with SD 626 SoC again spotted on Geekbench

We believe Nubia will launch the 4GB RAM variant in the Indian market. The smartphone has 64GB storage, which is expandable by up to 200GB via microSD. The smartphone is powered by a 3,000 mAh battery unit.

We will soon give an update on the launch date of the Nubia Z17 Mini. Stay tuned on GIZBOT.