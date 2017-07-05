Indus OS launches first-of-its-kind UPI platform with Yes Bank

Indian mobile operating system Indus OS has launched first-of-its-kind integrated United Payments Interface (UPI) platform in partnership with YES Bank.

Through this partnership, Indian consumers can access an OS-integrated framework designed for the UPI payment platform, without the hassle of downloading and storing an external app, the company said in a statement.

It says that "Indian consumers can conveniently use the UPI payment platform directly on the SMS/ Messaging and Dialler interface, and even on third-party apps. The payment platform is expected to launch within this quarter."

On the partnership, Rakesh Deshmukh, co-Founder, and CEO of Indus OS said, "This year, one of our focus areas is to empower the ecosystem with OS-integrated innovations that allow for mass applicability of initiatives launched under the 'Digital India' program. Our partnership with YES BANK, who have already created a success with its existing UPI framework, aims to further drive up the existing growth rate of UPI-based transactions."

Deshmukh said, " The OS-integrated UPI payment platform built by us allows for more deep and contextual integration with the smartphone experience. With Indus OS' technological know-how and YES BANK's expertise in banking, the output will surely be a success and set high benchmarks in the digital banking space. This will be a major step towards our mission to facilitate Govt. to citizen services for a billion Indians."

Ritesh Pai, Chief Digital Officer, YES BANK said, "YES BANK is currently responsible for close to 35 percent all UPI transactions in the country and over 80 percent of the merchant transactions done on the UPI ecosystem."