Industry’s First Tango and Daydream Ready Smartphone, Asus Zenfone AR Goes Official at the CES 2017

Asus is unstoppable at the moment. The company after unveiling the Zenfone 3 Zoom has announced the recently rumored smartphone, the Asus Zenfone AR and it is worth noticing that it is the industry's first smartphone to come with support for Google's Tango and Daydream platforms.

Unlike other Asus phones released till date, the Asus Zenfone AR comes with a front-facing fingerprint sensor with two capacitive buttons flanked beside it. In terms of specifications, the Asus Zenfone AR features a massive 5.7-inch display with a resolution of 2560*1440 pixels. At the heart of the phone is the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 chipset.

Notably, the Zenfone AR is the world's first smartphone to come with 8GB of RAM. And, there will be a 6GB RAM variant as well. Well, this is not the first Asus smartphone to run Snapdragon 821 chipset as the Zenfone 3 Deluxe was the world's first phone to feature the flagship chip, which later on became norm in other phones.

In terms of camera, the Zenfone AR comes with a 23MP Sony IMX318 sensor that has support for unique augmented reality features. A five magnet thermal speaker system can be seen on the phone for better audio output. Details regarding the battery and operating system are still under wraps.

The Asus Zenfone AR will start shipping in Q2 2017 and that being said, there are no details regarding the pricing as well.