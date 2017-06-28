InFocus Turbo 5 with 5000mAh battery launched; price starts from Rs. 6,999

As teased, InFocus has announced the launch of a new smartphone dubbed Turbo 5 with a massive battery capacity. The USP of this device is its 5000mAh battery that can give it ample backup.

The InFocus Turbo 5 is exclusively available via the online retailer Amazon India. The 2GB RAM variant is priced at Rs. 6,999 and the 3GB RAM variant is priced at Rs. 7,999. The device will be going on sale starting from July 4, 2017. Let's take a look at the other details of the InFocus Turbo 5 from here.

Powerful design The InFocus Turbo 5 features a powerful design. It has a unibody metal build despite being slim and light. Also, there is a fingerprint sensor at the rear that can unlock the phone in 0.5 seconds. It serves other functions such as starting the flashlight and clicking selfies. The device has a 5.2-inch IPS display with HD 720p resolution. It is a 2.5D curved glass panel. Hardware aspects The InFocus smartphone makes use of a quad-core MediaTek MT6734 processor. The device is available in two variants - one with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage and the other with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. Both the variants support expandable storage up to 32GB. Camera seems good The InFocus smartphone flaunts a 13MP main camera at its rear with f/2.2 aperture. There is HDR mode, panorama mode, filters, image stabilization and Beauty mode. Up front, the device has a 5MP selfie camera with a similar aperture and beauty mode. Battery is its highlight The InFocus Turbo 5 is fitted with a 5000mAh battery that is claimed to render up to 34 days of standby time, up to 50 hours of usage, up to 15 hours of online video viewing or up to 23 hours of video calling.