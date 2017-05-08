Intex aims at 40 % revenue from its accessories business: Report

Homegrown mobile phone maker Intex is expecting to garner 40 percent revenue from its accessories business, PTI reported.

"Our accessories business has already clocked revenues of Rs 100 crore last year. We have seen a strong acceptance of our products that is dominated by the grey market," Intex Technologies Business Head (Mobile Accessories) Manish Gupta told the news agency.

He said that we are expecting that our accessories business to grow at 30-40 percent during this financial year. Adding that the mobile accessories division grew at a similar pace last year, driven by strong sales through e-commerce portals.

Gupta said the company is also expanding its portfolio of accessories to ramp up revenues.

"In the next quarter, we are looking at products like laptop batteries, wireless power banks etc... We are really aggressive about this segment and we are looking at gaining a share of 15 percent," he said.

Meanwhile, the company is also planning to invest Rs. 1,500 crore in its Greater Noida plants of Uttar Pradesh to expand capacity across different assembly lines.

Besides this last year, the company has signed a memorandum of understanding with Uttar Pradesh Skill Development Mission (UPSDM) to undertake skill development training in mobile/IT products manufacturing.

According to the company's statement for the first year, Intex will train more than 500 youth at its plants in Noida and also set up training centers across Noida for facilitating the Employment-linked Skill Training programme.

"The MOU is aimed to help create a pool of skilled manpower, uplifting individual development of the person and ultimately contributing to the overall economic development of the country," said Satyendra Mallik, Head-HR, Intex Technologies, in a statement.