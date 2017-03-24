Intex Aqua 4G Mini launched at Rs 4,199

Local smartphone manufacturer Intex has just added a new smartphone to its Aqua series. Dubbed as Intex Aqua 4G Mini the company has launched this smartphone at a price of Rs. 4,199. This budget smartphone further comes with VoLTE support and according to the company's website the device will be available via retail outlets across the country.

Intex Aqua 4G Mini comes with a 4-inch (480x800 pixels) TN display and has a screen to body ratio of 73.7 percent. The smartphone is powered by a 1.3GHz MediaTek SC9832A quad-core SoC which is coupled with 512MB of RAM and Mali-400MP2 GPU. The smartphone offers 4GB of internal storage which is further expandable via a microSD slot up to 32GB.

This dual-SIM phone runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow and is backed by a 1450mAh battery. The company claims that the battery delivers 250 hours of standby time and 6 hours of talk time. Coming to cameras, the smartphone features a 5-megapixel sensor at the back and a VGA front camera. Connectivity options include 4GVoLTE, Bluetooth, WLAN, USB 2.0, 3.5mm audio jack.

The Intex Aqua 4G Mini measures 124.8x64.4x11mm and weighs 119 grams. Further the smartphone will be available in black and red color variants