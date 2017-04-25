Intex Aqua A4 with Android Nougat to be launched at Rs. 3,999

The talks about the next generation Android OS called Android O is already making the rounds all over the internet. However, yesteryear's Android Nougat is yet to be rolled out to many smartphones. Recently, it was reported that Nougat is likely running on just five percent of the Android devices in the market.

A definite way to increase this number is that the companies need to launch more affordable devices with the Nougat OS inbuilt. One such manufacturer seems to be Intex as the company is all geared to announce the most affordable smartphone running on Android Nougat in India. Intex will unveil the Aqua A4 smartphone priced at Rs. 3,999 soon. This smartphone boots on Android 7.0 Nougat and has preloaded apps such as QR Code, Xender, News Point, and Gaana to mention a few.

On the specifications front, the Intex Aqua A4 will adorn a 4-inch WCGA 480 x 800 pixel display and employ a 1.3GHz quad-core Spreadtrum SC9832 SoC along with 1GB RAM and 8GB storage capacity. This storage can be further expanded up to 64GB using a microSD card. In terms of imaging, the Intex Aqua A4 bestows a 5MP main snapper with fixed focus and a 2MP selfie camera at the front.

The connectivity aspects of this Intex smartphone include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.0, Wi-Fi, GPS, and a micro USB port. The battery capacity on board is 1750mAh and is claimed to render up to six hours of talktime and 250 hours of standby time.

With the launch of the most affordable Android Nougat smartphone from Intex, we can expect many other smartphone makers to also come up with the Intex Aqua A4 competitors in the entry-level market segment in the coming weeks.