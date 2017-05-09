Intex Aqua A4 with Android 7.0 Nougat launched for Rs. 4199

Homegrown smartphone manufacturer Intex Technologies has just launched a new smartphone called the Aqua A4. Priced at just Rs. 4199, it is available in Black color. The most highlighted feature of this device is its operating system. The company claims the Aqua A4 to be the lowest priced phone to run Android 7.0 Nougat. The smartphone also offers 4G VoLTE support

"With the launch of Aqua A4, powered with the latest Android at the lowest price, Intex has again brought tech innovative product at the most affordable price in the market for all," said Ms. Nidhi Markanday, Director & Business Head, Intex Technologies during the launch. Players from the Gujarat Lions team were also present to mark the event.

"We are sure that Aqua A4 with high specs like Android 7.0, classy looks and high performance at the lowest price will delight our customers," Markanday further added.

As far as the specifications are concerned, the Intex Aqua 4A comes with a 4-inch WVGA display that has a resolution of 480×800 pixels. The device measures at 125*64*11.2mm and weighs 147gram. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a 1.3GHz quad-core processor coupled with 1GB of RAM.

In terms of storage, it has 8GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded up to 64GB via a microSD card slot. As we have already mentioned, it runs on Android 7.0 Nougat OS right out of the box.

Coming to the camera department, the Aqua A4 features a 5MP main shooter as well as a 2MP front-facing camera. The phone draws its energy from a small 1750mAh battery, which is not expected to last even 8 hours of heavy usage.

Besides this, the device also comes pre-loaded with some VAS services, out of which the QR Code reader is the most notable one.