Intex Aqua Crystal Plus with Android Nougat launched at Rs 6,799

Intex, an Indian smartphone manufacturer seems to be on a launching spree. As we are reaching the middle of the year, the company has already launched several smartphones in the market.

And now after launching the Intex Aqua A4 with Android Nougat just a few days back the company has yet again launched another smartphone. Dubbed as Aqua Crystal Plus, this model is the "Plus" variant of the Aqua Crystal model which was launched earlier this year. The handset is priced at Rs 6,799 and will only be available in black color.

While the device is already listed on the company's website, let's look at some of the features and specifications of the device.

Display, RAM, Chipset, and more To begin with, Aqua Crystal Plus comes with a 5-inch HD IPS display with a resolution of 720x1280pixels and pixel density of 296ppi. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek's MTK6737 quad-core SoC clocked at 1.25GHz which is paired with Mali T720 GPU and 2GB of RAM. The smartphone offers 16GB of internal storage which is further expandable via microSD card. Cameras Coming to the cameras, the device is armed with a 13-megapixel rear camera along with LED flash. Some of the camera features include HDR, Face Detection, Panorama, and GIF creation. At the front, the smartphone sports a 5-megpixel front camera for video calling and selfies. SEE ALSO: Intex aims at 40 % revenue from its accessories business: Report Battery, Software and Connectivity Options Aqua Crystal Plus is backed by a 2,100mAh battery. Intex claims that the smartphone is capable of delivering up to 250 hours of standby time and up to 6 hours of talk time. On the software front, it runs on 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box. The dual SIM handset comes with connectivity options like 4G with VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, 3.5mm audio port and USB 2.0 port. Further, the device measures 140 x 71.2 x 7.4 mm and weighs 140.2 g. The Intex Aqua Crystal Plus features Gravity sensor, Proximity sensor, and Light Sensor.