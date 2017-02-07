Intex Aqua Crystal and Supreme+ with 4G VoLTE launched at Rs. 6990 and Rs. 9490

It won't be an exaggeration to say that Intex is on a launching spree as the manufacturer launched three smartphones in the last week. Within a few days, the company has added two more smartphones to its portfolio.

Well, the latest offerings from Intex are the Aqua Crystal priced at Rs. 6,990 and Aqua Supreme+ priced at Rs. 9,490. Both these smartphones support 4G VoLTE and run Android 6.0 Marshmallow.

Talking about the Aqua Crystal and Aqua Supreme+, these smartphones are bestowed with a 5-inch HD IPS display and employ a quad-core MediaTek MT6737 processor. While the Aqua Crystal features 1GB RAM and 8GB storage space, which is expandable up to 32GB, the Supreme+ has 2GB RAM and 16GB storage that can be expanded up to 128GB. There is an 8MP main snapper in the Aqua Crystal with LED flash and a 5MP front-facer. Other goodies on board include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS, and a 2,100mAh battery.

The Aqua Supreme+ seems to arrive with a 13MP primary camera and a 5MP selfie camera. While the connectivity features remain similar to the Aqua Crystal, the Supreme+ comes with a 3,000mAh battery that can pump enough juice to it.

As mentioned above, the Aqua Crystal is priced at Rs. 6,990 and will be available in Black and White color options. On the other hand, the Aqua Supreme+ costing Rs. 9,490 will be available in Black, White, and Champagne color options.