Intex Aqua Lions 4G to launch soon at Rs. 5,449

Intex seems to launch numerous smartphones in the entry-level market segment in order to garner the attention of the budget users. We say this as the company is launching many such 4G enabled phones. A notable point is that Intex owns the Rajkot team this IPL, and with the matches around the corner, it is possible that the company is planning something big.

After a slew of launches earlier this month, Intex Aqua Lions 4G has been listed on the official website for a price of Rs. 5,449. While the availability of this phone remains unknown for now, we can expect an imminent launch. The listing shows this phone in Grey and Champagne color variants.

There seems to be nothing too impressive in terms of specifications as it is an entry-level smartphone. The listing shows that the Aqua Lions 4G flaunts a 5-inch FWVGA display. Under its hood, it is listed to employ a 1.3GHz quad-core Spreadtrum Cortex A7 processor coupled with 1GB RAM and 8GB storage. There is a micro SD card slot on board supporting up to 64GB of expandable storage.

Fueled by Android 6.0 Marshmallow, this Intex phone has a 5MP main snapper at its rear with LED flash and a 2MP front-facing selfie camera. The connectivity features that it is packed with include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.0, and dual SIM support. The whole package is powered by a 2,000mAh battery that is claimed to render up to 8 hours of talk time and 350 hours of standby time.