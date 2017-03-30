Intex Aqua Prime 4G with selfie flash launched at Rs. 6,555

It won't be an exaggeration to say that Intex is on a launch spree lately. The most recent smartphone launched by the company is the Aqua Prime 4G carrying a price tag of Rs. 6,555.

The USP of the Intex Aqua Prime 4G is its front-facing LED flash. The company touts this phone as a camera-centric device due to the presence of the selfie flash. The selfie camera is a 2MP sensor that has features such as panorama mode, HDR mode, and auto capture mode. There is a rear-facing 8MP sensor with auto focus and dual LED flash on board. The Intex smartphone comes in champagne, gray, and white colors.

When it comes to the other specs, the Intex Aqua Prime 4G boasts of a 5.5-inch HD 720p IPS display. Under its hood, there operates a 1GHz 32-bit quad-core MediaTek 6735 processor paired with Mali-760 graphics unit and 1GB RAM. The storage department is taken care of by 8GB of internal memory space that can be expanded further up to 32GB using a micro SD card.

On the connectivity front, the Intex Aqua Prime 4G has 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS with A-GPS, Wi-Fi, and dual SIM support. The device gets the necessary power from a 2800mAh battery that is claimed to deliver up to 11 hours of talk time and up to 500 hours of standby time. The device boots on Android 6.0 Marshmallow.

Given that the Xiaomi Redmi 5A has been launched at Rs. 5,999, the Intex Aqua Prime 4G is overpriced for the specifications that it packs.