Intex Aqua S3 4G smartphone launched at Rs. 5,777

Intex, an Indian smartphone manufacturer has just unveiled its fast-charging smartphone model - Aqua S3 in the market.

Commenting on the launch of Aqua S3, Ms. Nidhi Markanday, Director, and Business Head - Intex Technologies said, "With Aqua S3 model having a high capacity charger, we have ensured that your smartphone doesn't go 'Off' and it will provide endless entertainment, the biggest advantage otherwise found in feature phones."

"Intex has always kept consumers first and so have always come up with practical features for its devices. The Aqua S3 is also powered with latest Android Nougat and front LED flash for the ubiquitous users to enjoy a seamless experience and become a customer's delight."

While the device has been designed keeping in mind the users, let's look at what the smartphone has to offer.

Display, RAM, Processor and Storage Aqua S3 comes with a 5-inch HD IPS display, The smartphone is powered by a 1.3GHz quad-core processor which is paired with 2 GB RAM. The handset has an inbuilt 8GB ROM with an expandable memory of up to 64GB. Camera, Battery and Software For selfie lovers and amateur photographers, Aqua S3 offers an 8MP (AF) rear camera to capture vivid images effortlessly and a 5MP (AF) front camera with LED Flash to click beautiful selfies in various modes. Talking about the battery, the device is backed by a 2450mAh battery and it runs on the latest Android Nougat 7.0 OS. The company says that as the device is running on the latest Android 7.0 Nougat, "it introduces notable changes to the operating system and its development platform." Thus users will now have the ability to display multiple apps on-screen at once in a split-screen view, send inline replies to notifications, and users will also get an expanded "Doze" power-saving mode that restricts device functionality once the screen has been off for a period of time. Added Features Apart from the above-mentioned features, the device comes girded with impressive VAS services for the users. One major feature is the QR Code scanner that decodes the QR code automatically and shows the relevant information with buttons for the next steps to be taken. Another one is miFon security which is a 9 in 1 security suite which offers security features like lost phone tracker, missing phone siren, antivirus, and data backup. "It even clicks selfie of the thief and emails the owner," says the company. Further, Aqua S3 also comes with the popular music streaming and image editing feature Gaana along with Vistoso with which the user can unleash the artist within and transform their pictures into artwork. Pricing The 4G-VoLTE smartphone is available at an affordable price of Rs. 5,777 and should be available at all retail stores. Aqua S3 will come in Champagne color.