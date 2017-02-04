Intex Aqua Young 4G smartphone launched at Rs. 4,199

Intex Technologies, India's local mobile handset manufacturer announced a wide range of sub-ranged smartphones in the past few days. The Mumbai-based firm announced Intex Aqua Amaze+ and Cloud Q11 at Rs. 6,290 and Rs. 6,190 respectively last week.

Adding on to the product line-up, the smartphone manufacturer now launches Aqua Young 4G handset at Rs. 4,199. Reports are such that the newly unveiled smartphone is an upgraded version of the previously launched Intex Aqua 4.0 smartphone.

Talking about the specifications, the Intex Aqua Young 4G device sports a 4-inch AMOLED display and is backed by a 1500mAh battery. Further, the smartphone is powered by a 1.3GHz quad-core processor and runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow.

Intex Aqua Young comes packed with 512MB of RAM and 4GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded up to 32GB via microSD card. As of now, the device is made available in three color variant, which includes - Black, Blue and Champagne Gold color.

On the camera front, the Intex device sports a 2MP rear camera with LED flash, along with a VGA resolution front-facing camera. Besides that, in terms of connectivity, the handset comes with various options like - Dual SIM, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS, and a microUSB port.

Well, about the availability of the device, Intex Technologies hasn't revealed anything as of yet.