Intex Cloud Style 4G with VoLTE launched in India at Rs. 5,799

Intex has announced the launch of a new entry-level smartphone called Intex Cloud Style 4G. This is the latest addition to the company's budget 4G smartphone lineup. The smartphone is priced at Rs. 5,799 and comes with pretty standard specifications.

The Intex Cloud Style 4G is fitted with an HD 5-inch display that seems to be quite a standard one on entry-level smartphones. The smartphone is powered by a 1.3GHz quad-core Spreadtrum processor that is coupled with 1GB RAM and 8GB default memory capacity. The storage can be expanded up to 32GB with the help of a micro SD card.

The dual-SIM Intex smartphone boots Android 6.0 Marshmallow and features an 8MP main snapper at its back with LED flash, f/2.4 aperture, and a Samsung 4H8 sensor. There is a 5MP front-facer as well onboard. The other goodies of the Intex Cloud Style 4G include 4G VoLTE, GPS, and a 2,500mAh battery pumping enough juice to keep the phone running.

Intex has announced the Cloud String HD in Gray and Champagne color variants at a price point of Rs. 5,799. The smartphone is available exclusive via the e-commerce portal Snapdeal.

These days, Intex is not only focused on selling its smartphones but also on other product categories, especially Smart TVs. The company launched a slew of Smart LED TVs in the last quarter of 2016. It also has an air purifier in its product portfolio.