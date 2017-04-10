Intex ELYT-e1 4G smartphone launched at Rs. 6,999

Intex Technologies, the local smartphone manufacturer has launched a new ELYT series smartphone in the country. Dubbed as Intex ELYT-e1 this budget smartphone supports 4G VoLTE and is priced at Rs. 6,999. The device will be available to be bought from retail stores across the country.

Coming to what the smartphone has to offer, the Intex ELYT-e1 features a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) Onecell IPS display with 294ppi pixel density. The smartphone is powered by a 1.2GHz Snapdragon 410 quad-core processor which is coupled with 2GB of RAM and Adreno 306 GPU. The device offers 16GB of inbuilt storage which can be expanded via microSD card up to 128GB. It runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow.

Regarding the cameras, there is an 8-megapixel front and back camera along with LED flash. The dual-SIM device comes with a 2200mAh battery and the company claims that it will deliver up to 220 hours of standby time and 5.5 hours of talk time. Connectivity options include 3.5mm audio jack, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS, FM radio, and USB 2.0.

The smartphone also packs sensors like accelerometer, fingerprint, ambient light, and proximity sensors. Lastly, the Intex ELYT-e1 measures 142.4x71.5x8.7mm and weighs 145 grams.

The new smartphone Intex ELYT-e1 will be available in Champagne color variant.