Intex ELYT e7 with 4020mAh battery launched at Rs. 7,999; exclusive to Amazon

Intex has been releasing smartphones in the budget market segment continually. The recent one from the domestic player is the Intex ELYT e7.

The Intex ELYT e7 is priced at Rs. 7,999 and the device is available exclusively via the online retailer Amazon India. The major highlights for this smartphone include a fingerprint scanner for secure authentication, Android 7.0 Nougat OS and an enormous 4020mAh battery. Despite its affordable price tag, this Intex smartphone has a sleek metal body.

Launched in the Gold color variant, the Intex ELYT e7 smartphone has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner positioned below the camera sensor. There is a micro USB port at the bottom of the device and a 3.5mm audio jack at the top of the smartphone.

Detailing on its specifications, the Intex ELYT e7 boasts of a 5.2-inch HD 720p IPS display. Under its hood, the smartphone is powered by a 1.25GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737V SoC coupled with 3GB RAM and Mali-T720 graphics unit. The storage capacity is 32GB and can be further expanded up to 128GB using a microSD card.

On the imaging front, the Intex ELYT e7 smartphone flaunts a 13MP main snapper at its rear with LED flash and f/2.2 aperture. Up front, there is a 5MP selfie camera with a similar aperture. The device draws the power from a 4020mAh battery, which is claimed to provide up to 15 to 16 hours of talk time and up to 15 days of standby time. The other goodies on board the Intex offering include 4G VoLTE, USB OTG, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and FM Radio.