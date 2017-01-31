Intex launches Aqua Amaze+ with enhanced display quality at Rs. 6,290

Intex Technologies, India's local mobile handset manufacturer has just announced the launch of Aqua Amaze+ which is a unique device that offers a perfect viewing quality on a smartphone screen.

The smartphone is priced at INR 6,290 and will be available at Intex retail stores. The smartphone also comes equipped with value added services and features that offer users a wide range of apps to explore while using a smartphone.

This 4G VoLTE enabled smartphone comes with a spectacular screen size of 4.7inch HD IPS Display, which is brilliant and offers sharp viewing angles. The device is powered by a 1.3 GHz quad-core processor that ensures seamless multitasking along with a 1 GB RAM, 8 GB ROM and 64GB expandable memory. The phone runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow and weighs just 128 gms.

As for the cameras, the device features 5 MP rear AF and 5 MP selfie camera with Front and Rear Flash, which enables users to take better, sharper and smarter pictures. The device is powered by a 2000 mAh Li-ion battery and the company calims that it will allow users to talk up to 18 hours and offers a standby time up to 200 hours.

Among the key features, the device provides plenty of Intex's in-house Value Added Services (VAS) to enhance the functionality, user engagement applications and usefulness of a smartphone.

SEE ALSO: Intex Factory Tour: Find out how a smartphone is build from scratch in Intex's Noida Facility

Apps such as LFTY- a left screen concept, providing a seamless cohesive mix of multi-category content and value ads to the end consumer on the left screen. GamePlay, an app for gaming, brings the best of video games for game lovers. VdioPlay - a video aggregator app that offer users access to free and premium videos in one place.

Commenting on the launch of this device, Ms. Nidhi Markanday, Director & Business Head, Intex Technologies said, 'At Intex, we are constantly upgrading our products and services. By launching Aqua Amaze+ we are creating a reflection of our users' desires to meeting their needs.

In this handset, we have offered a HD display quality, which will give users a high-resolution experience, making the viewing angles absolutely heavenly. We are happy to launch this 4G-enabled smartphone for our users and are confident of expanding our reach."

The smartphone will be available at Intex retail stores in black, blue and grey colors respectively.

-Press Release