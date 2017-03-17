Intex launches Aqua Trend Lite at Rs. 5,690

Intex today launched its new budget smartphone - Aqua Trend Lite. The device is powered with the best audio quality that allows mobile users to enjoy music tracks louder, better and sharper.The is priced at Rs. 5,690 and will be available in Champagne color option.

The Aqua Trend Lite 4G-VoLTE smartphone comes with a 5-inch display with a resolution of 480x854 pixels. It is powered by a 1.25GHz quad-core processor and offers 1GB RAM and 8GB ROM with support for expandable memory of up to 128 GB. The smartphone runs on Android Marshmallow 6.0 OS and weighs 160 grams. The handset houses a 2600mAh Li-ion battery which allows users to talk up to 8 hours with a standby time up to 200 hours.

Commenting on the new launch of smartphone, Nidhi Markanday, Director & Business Head, Intex Technologies said, 'At Intex, we are constantly innovating our products and are rapidly increasing the number of smartphones with unique and special features. In this smartphone, the Mega Sound Speaker feature has been introduced for those users' who enjoy music and want to experience complete clarity and performance. Now-a-days, consumers are fond of music and love to play music on their smartphone, with this launch, we are confident that users' will enjoy best sound experience."

SEE ALSO: Idea Cellular offers same price for data recharges

The device sports a 5MP rear camera which comes with Dual LED flash light and can click and record HD images/videos. For selfie lovers and amateur photographers, it offers a powerful 2MP front camera to click selfies with various modes.

Intex Aqua Trend Lite comes equipped with services such as Vistoso - which allows them to get artistic while using the smartphone's camera. Tap & Buy is another service that uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) to assist users' in shopping. Other special feature includes MiFon Security which is a 9-in-1 security suite to make the device secure and smarter.