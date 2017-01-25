Intex launches Cloud Q11 4G with AI at Rs. Rs. 6,190

Intex the local smartphone manufacturer has just announced the launch of yet another budget smartphone, the Cloud Q11 4G. The smartphone is priced at Rs. 6,190 and it will be available exclusively via Amazon India.

However, with Cloud Q11 4G Intex is promoting its new VAS feature, LFTY. It will come preloaded with the device. In addition, Intex is also promoting artificial intelligence experience on the Cloud Q11 4G.

SEE ALSO: BHIM app reaches 5 million downloads, plagued with teething problems

As for the features and specifications, the smartphone comes with a 5.5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) IPS display with a pixel density of 269ppi. The new dual-SIM Intex Cloud Q11 4G runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow and is powered by a 1.2GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737V processor, coupled with 1GB of RAM. The smartphone is backed by a 2800mAh battery.

Further, the smartphone features an 8-megapixel rear autofocus camera with dual-LED flash and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera with LED flash as well. Intex Cloud Q11 4G has 8GB of built-in storage and can be expanded up to 32GB via microSD card.

SEE ALSO: Xiaomi Mi 5C receives 3C certification, launch date set for February

The connectivity options include 3G (HSPA+), Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, Micro-USB 2.0, GPS/ A-GPS, 4G with VoLTE, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The smartphone also has an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor.

Intex Cloud Q11 4G will be available in Champagne color.

Click Here for New Smartphones Best Online Deals