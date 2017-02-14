Intex Turbo Selfie+ and Ultra 4000i feature phones announced today

It is just yesterday that Intex technologies announced Aqua Lions 4G phone at Rs. 5,449. Being a pioneer in launching sub-ranged phones, Intex unveils two new feature phones today in India.

One is the Turbo Selfie+, whereas the other one is the Intex Ultra 4000i. Let's take a detailed insight on both the feature phones.

Talking about the specifications on the Turbo Selfie+, the device sports a 2.4-inch TFT screen, whereas the Intex Ultra 4000i features a 2.8-inch TFT screen.

On the camera front, the Turbo Selfie+ includes both rear and front facing camera, along with various modes of photography in low light situation. Providing such a decent camera set-up, Intex Turbo Selfie+ is priced at Rs. 1,490.

SEE ALSO: Intex Aqua Lions 4G to launch soon at Rs. 5,449

Moving ahead, Intex Ultra 4000i comes packed with a 4000mAh battery and is further consists of 6 LED lights. The Ultra 4000i is available at a price tag of Rs. 1,790, and also supports 22 Indian languages and is also pre-loaded with games.

In terms of the storage capacity, both the Intex feature phones equip a 64Gb memory unit, wherein Turbo Selfie+ is backed by a 1450mAh battery which the company claims offer a talk time of 13 hours and standby time of 350 hours.

Apart from these, both the Intex feature phones also include Wireless FM, Phone Book 2000 (Phone-1000, T Card-1000), SMS 200, GPRS/WAP, Bluetooth connectivity, Smart Divert, numeric handset Lock, USB storage, and are available only in Black color.