iOS 11 may finally add this feature to your Apple iPhone

Apple is reportedly planning to introduce group FaceTime calls feature in the yet-to-be-announced iOS 11.

Every year, the Cupertino-based tech giant showcases its latest operating system at the WWDC conference. Assuming the trend to continue, Apple is expected to unveil the next iteration of iOS, i.e., iOS 11 at this year’s WWDC event which will be held in summer.

Interestingly enough, the iOS 11 is believed to add a new feature to Apple iPhones in the form of group video calling support (for FaceTime). This news comes from “several people familiar with iOS development process,” which apparently is happening in Israel.

According to the reports, the new group video calling feature will offer support for up to 5 people at a time and can be initiated through the group iMessage conversations. Until now, Apple’s FaceTime offered support for video calling only between two people since its inception in 2010.

More details regarding the iOS 11 are scarce as of now. We will keep you posted as soon as something solid hits the web.

