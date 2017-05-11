iPhone 5s: Ranked as the top premium smartphone in India

iPhone 5s, the branded smartphone by Apple has been ranked as the top premium smartphone in India by CyberMedia Research. Though it is four years old handset, it did not find any difficulty in climbing the top.

According to CyberMedia Research, "Apple iPhone 5s is the top premium smartphone in India across all the states on the cumulative installations basis as of March 2017." If you are wondering, what are the positions of other iPhones and other popular brands, then here is the list. The iPhone 7 has been ranked as fourth in the states, whereas the Android devices such as Samsung and OnePlus secured the fifth position.

The other iPhone handsets such as 4S and 5C have failed to make some space in the listing. Another interesting thing to be noted is, the top premium phone, iPhone 5s will soon be made available in India for the cheapest price.

According to the recent news, they will be priced at Rs.15,000 and will be the cheapest iPhone one can buy in an Indian market. That is, the company is trying to focus on mid-range handsets to deepen its root in India.

Not just this, they are also looking forward to locally manufacture iPhone SE in India sometime soon. Regarding this, CyberMedia says, "Various versions of iPhone fill up the top 5 premium category smartphones in the states of Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Punjab, indicating that iPhone is not a metro affair only in India."

This drop in iPhone prices will surely gain some more attention of Indian smartphone buyers. When it comes to Android, we already know that South Korean giant, Samsung and Oneplus are playing a top role here. The popular brands such as Oppo and Vivo are also trying to toughen this competition.