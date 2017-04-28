iPhone 7S: Leaks reveal the problem with Apple

We have seen so many news regarding the launch event of Apple's next flagship phone. The company has delayed the launch of iPhone because of few problems it is facing right now. Nikkei, the world's largest financial newspaper speaks about this issue.

It says, "The production of iPhone's 10th-anniversary range has hit a snag as suppliers struggle to perfect key components including a display, wireless charging, and printed circuit boards, people familiar with the company said." This tells how South Korean giant, Samsung is still struggling to supply the OLED panels. Apple has planned to use this OLED panels its next flagship iPhone.

Brian Huh, an analyst at research company IHS Markit says,"There might be a one to two months delay in Samsung's production of OLED panels for Apple. Samsung originally plans to begin churning out OLED panels in May but now the schedule will likely be pushed back to the end of June or sometime in July."

The Arthur Liao of Taipei-based Fubon Securities says that Apple is in trouble to overcome the overheating problem with its wireless charging modules. On the other hand, the IDC analyst Sean Kao says that there are problems with the huge production of the circuit boards.

All this adds to the above issues Apple is facing right now. Kao says it's all because of a new design for a much smaller printed circuit board to allow a more powerful battery for the upcoming iPhone.

The Bloomberg, Kuo, and Nikkei all have something similar to say regarding this situation. They say that the Apple is ready to delay the release date instead of compromising with customers expectations. This delay of up to two months may make the company to release the phone somewhere during Christmas.

Though we do not know exactly what will be the name of next Apple phone, we are considering it as iPhone 7s because that matches with the naming convention used by the company.

Apple just wants to ensure that the phones being released on its 10th anniversary should be able to make a big change in the smartphone segment.