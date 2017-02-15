This iPhone 8 concept video shows possible design changes we can expect

Apple iPhone's anniversary edition is all set to be announced later this year. As of now, it remains unclear if this will be the iPhone 8 or iPhone X. One thing that is assured is we can see several major design changes this year as it marks the tenth anniversary of iPhones.

Talking about the design changes that the upcoming iPhone might bring, we have already seen that it could feature an OLED display and feature an edge-to-edge screen. Apart from the design, this model is said to support wireless charging feature and feature an iris scanner as the recalled Galaxy Note 7.

Here are some points that we can infer from the iPhone 8 concept video. Take a look at these as well as the video from below.

The video sheds light on how the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus might actually look based on the rumors and speculations. The iPhone 8 has been shown with a 5-inch FHD 1080p edge-to-edge OLED display. Also, there seem to be speakers at the top and bottom of the device for better sound output.

Going by the previous rumors, the iPhone 8 is said to make use of the OLED display panels from Samsung Display. With such a screen, the upcoming iPhone might feature a thinner design. A latest report tipped at a button-less design pointing that the Touch ID could be embedded under the display.

Similar to the iPhone 7 Plus that outshined the sales of the iPhone 7, the video tips at the dual-camera setup on the anniversary edition models. And in addition, there could be a Smart Connector to enable wireless chanrging on the alleged iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. While the screen on the iPhonen 8 is shown to be a 5-inch panel, that on the Plus variant is likely to be a 5.8-inch panel with 2K resolution. Going by the video, the upcoming iPhones might feature 16MP rear snappers with support for 4K video recording.

Leaving the technical aspects apart, the iPhone 8 duo has been imagined in six attractive color options - Jet Black, Red, Rose Gold, White, Black, and Gold. Needless to say, we can't guarantee that the iPhone 8 might be packed with these specs. This is just a concept video and we need to consider this with a grain of salt.

This is what the creator of this concept video Armend tries to show in this video. The concept video that you can see below shows how the tenth iPhone might actually look like.