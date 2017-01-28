iPhone 8 to feature dual-edge curved screen; Japan Display confirms making flexible screen

Japan Display, the supplier of screens for Apple devices has come up with great news for Apple fans. Well, the company has stated that they are making flexible screens.

Lately, there were rumors that the display of the upcoming iPhone that is the iPhone 8 will be curved at the edges similar to what we already saw on the Samsung Galaxy S7 edge. Having received a confirmation from the display manufacturer of Apple, it is clear that the iPhone 8 will arrive with the curved display design.

As of now, Japan Display has not revealed the name of the device for which it is developing the flexible display. The company also supplies displays to Huawei, so there is a possibility that curved display phones might come from the Chinese brand's stable. However, Apple is pegged to launch the first iPhone with a bendable AMOLED display sometime later this year.

Back in November 2016, Apple had filed a patent showing a foldable iPhone that can bend at a specific degree. As Japan Display has confirmed that the flexible display is in the making, there is a very high possibility for the foldable iPhone to become a reality soon.

Notably, there is a lot of difference between the flexible screens and bendable or foldable displays. While bendable displays will let the users fold or roll, the foldable screens on smartphones will take some more time to come to reality. Such screens will not get cracked, but these are quite expensive.

It is not quite simple to see iPhones with flexible displays as the device must arrive with bendable components as well. There are rigid components including the battery in a phone that makes building a flexible iPhone a tedious task. Considering this fact, we can expect the flexible screen that is in the making at Japan Display to be a dual-edge curved screen as the one on Samsung devices

