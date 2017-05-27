iPhone 8 to have touch ID beneath the display: Report

Just a few hours back there was a leak pertaining to the design of upcoming iPhone 8. Here a phone case has been leaked which revealed few design aspects of the device. This is not the first or the last one to get leaked.

We have seen quite a lot of rumors regarding the specs and designs of the most-awaited iPhone 8. Similar to the design, the placement of touch ID sensor that may be included in the phone has become the favorite topic of most of the debates.

According to the few source, the sensors will be placed underneath the display, whereas some other sources say that Apple may not include this feature in the device. As a support to few of the rumors, a new report has been spotted by MacRumours which is found in Economic Daily News (EDN) claiming about the placement of this touchID sensor.

According to this report, the sensors have been placed underneath the display of iPhone 8. They told Apple supplier Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing confirmed about this in a technology convention which is held in Tapei.

On the other hand, MacRumours have also claimed that the iPhone 8 will have an invisible infrared image sensor to enhance the functionality of the high-pixel camera. This feature is going to help augmented reality functions.

There were similar rumors stating the 3D sensing feature of iPhone 8's rear camera. The company has also said to improvise the telephoto lens quality in this device. The phone is also said to sport an iris scanner and facial recognition in it.

The company may launch iPhone 8, iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus in the next month.