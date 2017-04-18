iPhone 8 is reported to come with glass sandwich design and flat OLED display

The iPhone 8 is arguably the most anticipated smartphone this year. Just like always, Apple refuses to give us any hints about the upcoming iPhone, but that has only encouraged people to come up with more rumors. We told you earlier today about the leaked schematic diagram of the alleged iPhone 8.

Now, another report from the Japanese blog 'Mac Otakara' has caught the attention of iPhone lovers, which claims that the 10th-anniversary model will sport a polished stainless steel "glass sandwich" design, along with a flat OLED display. This prediction contradicts with previous leaks claiming that the iPhone 8 will feature a wraparound display.

According to this same report, the Cupertino giant has almost finalized the design aspect of the iPhone 8, which is scheduled to launch in September. It further reveals that the glass sandwich design has cleared the Apple's engineering verification testing (EVT) process.

However, it is currently in the DVT (Design Verification Testing) process. This means that some changes could be made to the design of the iPhone before it finally gets unveiled later this year.

Also, the report suggests that the iPhone 8 will feature a flat edge-to-edge display as it will be more useful. This might also be the reason behind the delay in the iPhone launch of 2017.

In addition to this, it has been also disclosed that the upcoming iPhone will probably flaunt a rear dual-camera setup with vertically arranged lenses along with iSight modules. If this is to be believed, it will ensure better augmented reality functionality.

