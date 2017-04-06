iPhone 8 launch will be delayed says new report

According to a new report from DigiTimes, iPhone 8, dubbed as iPhone Edition is going to launch around October-November instead of September. The website also explained the reason for the delay saying "technical issues related to the lamination process of curved OLED panels, and the adoption of a 3D sensing system may cause the delay of the new iPhone devices".

The new report contradicts the report published in Barren's Tech radar, which claimed that Apple will start the supply chain of iPhone 8 by June. However, it also mentioned that this doesn't mean that the launch date of iPhone 8 will be changed. It is rumored that the sole supplier for Apple's new iPhone OLED display panels is the Korean giant Samsung.

As per a report in Japan's Nikkei paper, Apple has placed an order for 70 million OLED panels with Samsung Electronics.

In any case, we should not take the report by DigiTimes seriously as the site had previously also posted inaccurate information. Also, there are no other signs that suggest a delay in the launch of iPhone 8.

Rumors and speculations about the upcoming iPhone 8 are natural since 2017 is going to be the 10th anniversary of Apple's iPhones.

Analyst Steven Milunovich from UBS predicts that iPhone 8 is going to cost somewhere between $70 and $90. The iPhone maker is also said to launch two more smartphones along with the iPhone 8: the 4.7-inch or 5-inch iPhone 7s and 5.5-inch iPhone 7s Plus.

Though several reports claim that only iPhone 8 will be featuring an OLED display.