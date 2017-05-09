iPhone 8 launch will not get delayed says report

Recently we saw a lot of reports claiming that instead of September, the iPhone 8 would get launched in October or November. One source even suggested that the 10th-anniversary model may not even get launched in 2017. Notably, almost all the reports held some production related issues for the delay in launch.

A note from some analysts of Deutsche Bank stated, "key component shortages and technical challenges could delay the release of a high-end iPhone 8 device this fall." However, finally, we have a good news for the iPhone lovers. Contradicting all the previous speculations, a new report from Economic Daily News claims that both the iPhone 7s and iPhone 8 will be following the usual launch pattern of Apple.

This means the much awaited iPhone 8 will be unveiled in September and will be available for sale in October.

In addition to this, an analyst from JP Morgan has come up with some brand new information about the forthcoming iPhone. According to him, the iPhone 8 would sport a 5.855-inch display rather than an edge-to-edge display.

The note, which was obtained by 9to5Mac, further claims that the iPhone 8 would come accompanied by the AirPods. Camera-wise, it will sport a dual camera setup and a 3D camera on the front. Moreover, the device will be waterproof and come with improved speakers.

Under the hood, the iPhone 8 is said to pack a larger battery than its predecessor.

The note also suggests that this year's iPhone 7 will feature a 2.5D curved glass back and support wireless charging.

