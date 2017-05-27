iPhone 8 leaked case reveals few design aspects; Display is slightly larger than iPhone 7

We have seen quite a lot of leaks and rumors regarding the upcoming Apple's iPhone 8 device. The design being the most important aspect, there were so many renders and schematics seen online.

There were rumors speaking about the bezel-less design of the phone which is said to follow the trend of recently released phones like Samsung Galaxy S8 and LG G6. Now, a phone case has been leaked online which gave away some more information of the device. This case has been compared with iPhone 7 and 7 Plus, which helped in figuring out some key aspects of the phone. Let us see what are they.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Comparatively larger When this leaked case is compared with iPhone 7, it looked larger which gave us a hint that the device will be larger than the earlier released iPhones. But when the same case is compared with iPhone 7 Plus, it looked smaller. Also Read: Alleged iPhone 8 renders show dual selfie cameras So, the display size of the upcoming iPhone 8 will stand somewhere between these two compared devices. Dual-camera setup The rumors of dual-camera setup have been proved true by this newly leaked image. On the back, one can see an opening for the dual camera. The dual camera has been set up vertically with an enormous opening. This looks like the camera will have a bump which may be larger than iPhone 7 Plus. We can not find any opening for the fingerprint scanner, which confuses the design further. Earlier rumors As per the previous rumors, the display diagonal of iPhone 8 is 5.1 inches, which stands between the screen size of iPhone 7( 4.7-inch ) and iPhone 7 Plus (5.5-inch). The larger screen-to-body ratio of iPhone 8, gives us a hint that the physical size of the phone will be slightly larger than the iPhone 7.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

It is not yet confirmed whether the case leaked here is an official one or just designed based on the leaks and rumors surfaced earlier. It is recommended to take this leak with a pinch of salt.

Source