iPhone 8 may come with a rear-facing fingerprint scanner

A few days ago, the schematic diagrams of the alleged iPhone 8 surfaced online. The drawings allowed us to take a good look at the front and rear part of the device. If we go by those images, the upcoming iPhone will sport a vertically arranged rear dual-camera setup along with a Touch ID button on its back.

Yesterday, another post came up on the Chinese micro-blogging site, Weibo, which contain images of the 3D model of the iPhone 8's rear casing. As seen from the image, the 10th anniversary edition iPhone will have something common with the Samsung Galaxy S8. We know that while Samsung wanted to place the fingerprint scanner under the Galaxy S8 display, it was not able to do it for some technical issues.

Also Read: Apple may start trial assembly in Bengaluru next month

Now, apparently, Apple is facing the same problem as it has positioned the touch ID button in the middle of its rear part, away from the dual-camera setup. However, in the case of Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus, the biometric reader is located right next to the camera lens.

As per an analyst, this technology is not bringing enough profit and the company doesn't want to take help from a third party. The analyst also added that the iPhone maker would never turn it over to a third party manufacturer.

It is also said that the 3D sensor for the front camera with face-detection technology is working not properly. So, a rear facing touch ID button makes sense.

Nonetheless, we have to wait till September to know the authenticity of these rumors.

Source

Via