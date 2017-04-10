iPhone 8 may feature Smart Connector for Augmented Reality and Wireless Charging

A new rumor is roaming all around the web regarding Apple's leap in Augmented Reality segment. A news report from Israeli site The Verifier says that upcoming iPhone's may feature Apple's Smart Connector for inductive wireless charging and also as a VR/AR accessory.

For now, Apple uses the Smart Connector only on the iPad Pro section. According to the news report, this special Smart Connector may come on the next OLED iPhone also. Like other rumors, even this Smart Connector feature has been rumored long back. Last year, leaks regarding iPhone 7 stated that iPhone 7 Plus may come with this option placed on the back of it.

The latest report also says that Smart Connector will be helpful for the purpose of wireless charging for the next iPhone 8. That is, the company is developing a Smart Connector variant which offers both the wireless charging and AR features in it.

It is already mentioned earlier that only iPad Pro's are using Smart Connector in it currently. In this device, this feature is designed as a port which provides power and data connection to few accessories like keyboards.

This was initially introduced in 2015 as a magnetic Smart Connector for 12.9-inch iPad Pro. Few sources claim that the magnetic strength present in the Smart Connector is not ideal to make full use of it.

But one should not forget the fact that Apple offered Lighting port on those devices which can be used to connect the iPhone to AR or VR accessories. The Verifier also states that new Apple TV hardware and AirPlay will play a role in Apple's VR/AR vision.

Since it is just a rumor, we have to wait and watch until company officially announces it. For now, we know that iPhone 8 will come with an edge-to-edge OLED display, waterproof features, a dual-camera on the back and wireless charging technology.