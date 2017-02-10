iPhone 8 might be priced over $1,000

This year, Apple will be launching the 10th anniversary model of iPhone allegedly named iPhone 8 this year. This model is believed to be a special one, as per the reports.

Unlike the iPhone 7s and 7s Plus, this one is likely to be a premium model with an OLED edge-to-edge screen. The sources also tip at the presence of the Touch ID under the screen, which might take great efforts. Apple is expected to spend almost twice the amount it does on the existing LCD panels on the alleged 5.8-inch display for this specific iPhone. As the iPhone 8 is believed to house more memory, this is another bill that Apple has to pay.

It is reported that Apple might use forged stainless steel on the sides of the upcoming iPhone 8 as this material is quite cheaper than the aluminum seen on iPhone 7 and 7 Plus. The iPhone 8 will feature dual camera setup at its rear and a capacious battery as well.

Going by a recent report, super analyst Ming-Chi Kuo of KGI Securities, states that the iPhone 8 could cost over $1,000. For now, the iPhone 7 costs $650 and with the advanced feature additions, there is no doubt that the iPhone 8 would be pretty expensive. So, if you want to buy the iPhone 8 that would be launched in the fall, you need to start saving for the same from now on.

