iPhone 8’s display leaked once again; reveals device dimension

Just a few days left for Apple's WWDC announcement to take place. But, the leaks pertaining to the much-awaited next-gen iPhone 8 is never going to end.

A leaker, Benjamin Geskin posted a latest schematic diagram of the iPhone 8 display which precisely speaks about the exact dimension of it. It is known already that iPhone 8 will come with an edgeless OLED display along with the inbuilt Touch ID sensor. On the other hand, there were some contradictory leaks earlier, which claimed that Touch ID sensor will be embedded on the back.

It looks like the old leaks were based on the iPhone prototypes, which are now abandoned by the company. The newly leaked schematic diagram supports the recently revealed rumors of the upcoming iPhone. There were quite a lot of rumors on the internet stating that the device will have a display in the range of 5.8-inch range and will be slightly larger than its predecessors.

These leaks showcased the alleged device along with the previously released iPhones to compare its sizes. But as a contrary to this, there has been some other leaks revealing that iPhone 8 will have the display of the same size as the iPhone 7.

The iPhone 8 was also measured up against other popular smartphones, such as Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+, and the Google Pixel to give a clear picture of the display size. The display is the most confusing part of the handset, it is recommended to refer to some more leaks before drawing any conclusions about it.

Source