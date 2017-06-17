iPhone 8 screen protector listed on e-commerce platform: Confirms the phone’s design

As months pass by Apple's upcoming iPhone 8 will be soon entering into mass production. However, with each passing day, the number of iPhone 8 leaks seem to have increased substantially. The good thing though from all these leaks we can figure out that Apple has been testing different iPhone designs.

The most interesting part though will be the edge-to-edge OLED display and the Touch ID sensor which many reports have suggested that it will be embedded into the display itself. Besides, these leaks have given us a pretty good idea of what Apple is bringing to the table for the fans as well as the consumers.

And we things are yet to be made official we might have just got some confirmation about the design of the upcoming iPhone 8. A listing for an iPhone 8 tempered glass screen protector HAS appeared online and it further shows the mock-up of the phone as well. It doesn't look that different from the renders that we have seen recently though.

In any case, talking about the screen protector there are few cutouts visible and they are present at the top, where the speaker, sensors, and the camera are placed. There is no cutout for the Home button and there are no bezels. So the upcoming iPhone will most likely have a greater screen to body ratio.

Meanwhile, the product description of the screen protector on MobileFun states, "This ultra-thin full cover curved tempered glass screen protector for the iPhone 8 from Olixar offers toughness, high visibility and sensitivity all in one package. Features complete edge to edge screen protection for black phones."

All in all, Apple should be going with this design and it does look wonderfully sleek with a new screen face, a stainless steel midframe, glass back, and a fingerprint scanner embedded beneath the display.