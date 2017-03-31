iPhone 8 to feature vertical dual-camera, leaked images reveal

With Samsung recently launching its flagship smartphones Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+, now all the focus is on its main rival Apple.

While fans have been speculating about its features since some time now, a new leaked image reveals that the iPhone 8 is coming with a vertical dual-camera setup. iDrop, the website which published the image, also claims that the upcoming iPhone 8 is going to be called 'iPhone Edition'. It even came up with a mockup of the iPhone 8 based on the feedback given by sources aware of Apple's future plans.

Also Read:Apple to end support for several devices this year

As per the image, the iPhone Edition looks quite similar to the Samsung Galaxy S8. The device sports a dual-curved screen with minimal bezels on top and bottom accompanied by an OLED panel with 2.5D glass protection.

The image also discloses that the phone will feature a LED flash unit just at the bottom of the vertical camera capsule unit. Further, iDrop has claimed that the fingerprint scanner will be placed at the rear instead of the front. As usual, Apple has remained tight-lipped about this whole thing.

The OLED screen is not much of a surprise as previous reports had hinted the same. OLED screens are said to consume less power and provide better clarity.

The device is also rumored to provide its users with a lot of facilities including a new sensor system, wireless charging, and screen embedded touchID button. All of these updates will inevitably increase the price and reports claim that the device is going to come with a price tag of around $1,000.

Source