iPhone 8 to release in September as usual, but with limited units

While there have been rumors that the iPhone 8 would launch towards the end of the year as opposed to September when the company usually launches their latest iPhone. As per latest reports looks like iPhone fans might not have to wait that long, the iPhone 8 might release in September as per the company's tradition.

But there's a catch, it might be in limited quantities, however, the major portion of the new iPhones should arrive towards the end of the year. Going by the sounds of the report, availability of Apple's first OLED display iPhone could face similar response. Where the devices in several regions were sold out in almost instantly. Many of the predictions made echo with those already made by KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Ming-Chi Kuo, has a respectable track record at making predictions along with dissecting and revealing Apple's plans. The other areas where the report's and Kuo's prediction coincide are on the size of the device. Both feel the device will sport a 5.8-inch display of which 5.15 inches will be a usable screen.

The new iPhone is believed to sport a touch ID which is to be embedded in the display, while the remaining space could be for virtual buttons. The device is also believed to have wireless charging, but the wireless charging accessories will most probably be sold separately.

The 5.8-inch iPhone's stacked logic board design will allow for a larger battery and other components, as Kuo previously said. The other features which the report highlights includes a front-facing 3D sensor module, along with a dual camera setup similar to the iPhone 7 Plus, and a film-based Force Touch solution.

