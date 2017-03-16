iPhone 8 will be an expensive phone, thanks to the OLED panel

The iPhone 8 is one of the most rumored smartphones despite the fact that it's launch might happen later this year. It goes without saying that the iPhones will be priced high but the upcoming model could be even more expensive.

While it is just a rumor for now, that's exactly what the supply chain speculates. The main reason that will shoot up the cost of the iPhone 8 will be the OLED panel that Apple is expected to use on this phone. Having said that, it still says that you might be surprised to see its effect on the price. The 3D Touch display modules are likely claimed to cost $9 each but the same is expected to rise to $15 each.

On seeing this price tag, it might look like a slight increase in the pricing. Apple is one of the manufacturers that focus on the profit margin to a great extent. So, the price of the iPhone 8 might be higher than what is projected here. Moreover, the company is in plans to use a few other components that might further increase the cost of the high-end iPhone.

Summing it all, the consensus is that there could be an iPhone priced above $1000. Though it is expensive, given that the iPhone 7 Plus can cost $979 for the 256GB variant, this isn't a significant bump in the pricing. That said, let's prepare for the wait wherein there are chances for us to witness the launch of this premium priced smartphone.

Source