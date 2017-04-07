iPhone 8 will be similar to Samsung Galaxy S8: Design leaked

It is evident that Apple will be launching the iPhone 8 by end of this year. However, as we wait patiently, the leaks continue to pour in almost every single day.

The good thing about the leaks is that they keep fans as well as tech enthusiasts excited. On the other hand, these leaks also provide a lot of information about the upcoming device. We pretty much get an idea about what Apple is working on and what it will be offering. While that may not always be good for the manufacturer as it spoils the surprise element but it does help the company to make the device more popular.

That being said, a new leak in the form of mockup photo of the iPhone 8 glossy back variant has just surfaced on the internet. The image shows the device from the front and back. To elaborate, the iPhone 8 image shows a big screen without the usual home button much like the Samsung Galaxy S8 that was launched recently. Similarly, the display seems to take up the large part of the front with slightly curved edges on the left and right side.

Again, like the Galaxy S8, the iPhone seems to have thin bezels on top and bottom. Coming to the back, the iPhone 8 seems to have some design changes and instead of the horizontal camera setup the image shows a vertical dual camera setup. Further, the image also suggests that the iPhone 8 will have the fingerprint scanner at the back below the Apple branding.

Furthermore, a report from iDrop News also states that the iPhone 8 will likely be dubbed as the "iPhone Edition" instead and that the device will feature a metal body which will be more durable and shatterproof. The report also suggests that the iPhone 8 will sport a slightly-curved 2.5D OLED edge-to-edge display.

Notably, these are all just rumors and leaks which might not turn out to be true. We could see entirely a different final product.

Image Credit: iDrop News