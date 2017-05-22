Is Meizu M5C launching tomorrow?

Meizu has released a teaser to announce that it will be holding a launch event on May 23. The teaser images posted on the company's official Twitter account only contains a large C letter. Other than that, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer has not revealed any information about the device that will be launched tomorrow.

While the upcoming phone is most likely to be the Meizu M5C, some are presuming that the company may launch a new C-series line of cheaper smartphones. However, the chances of the latter happening are quite slim. The upcoming smartphone from Meizu is said to be made available for purchase only via online channels. The reason behind this not known.

It is also being speculated that the smartphone will come with an affordable price tag. Initially, Meizu used to release smartphones that fall under the upper-mid range category.

However, Ard Boudeling, the head of Global Marketing for Meizu, has said that as hardware components have become cheaper, the company is now planning to launch affordable smartphones without compromising on the quality.

A couple of days ago, the alleged Meizu M5C pictures were leaked online revealing its design. We also came to know that the phone will come in different color versions.

Now, coming to the specifications, it is expected that the phone will sport a 1.5GHz MediaTek processor coupled with 2GB RAM and 16GB ROM.

s for the display, the handset will likely feature a 5-inch display with 720p resolution. The camera is said to be 8MP on the back and 5MP on the front. The phone will probably house a 3,020mAh battery.

So let's just wait for tomorrow to know whether Meizu launches the Meizu M5C or not.

