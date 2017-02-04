Is Samsung Galaxy C5 Pro launching soon?

Yesterday we had highlighted the specs and information about the rumored Samsung Galaxy On7 Pro (2017), which was allegedly spotted on Geekbench. Even before the news could fade out, here comes a rumor about yet another Samsung handset, which is expected to hit the market very soon.

Although the South Korean giant delayed the launch of its flagship, Galaxy S8 to March, it looks like the smartphone vendor is working on unveiling other devices. Apart from the Galaxy On7 Pro (2017), the South Korean giant is apparently working on another device which has already cleared TENNA and US FCC.

Fresh leaks suggest the Samsung is prepping up to announce Galaxy C5 Pro, which has already received Wi-Fi certification and has been spotted on WiFi Alliance website. The Wi-Fi verification certificate shows the model name of the device to be SM-C501X.

Well, this is not the first time that Samsung Galaxy C5 Pro is coming to the limelight. To recall the earlier rumors, the handset is expected to come packed with a 5.2-inch full-HD display screen and will sport 4GB RAM with a 64GB memory unit.

On the camera front, the rumored Samsung Galaxy C5 Pro will bear a 16MP rear and selfie shooter and will be further powered by Snapdragon 625 SoC processor. However, it should be noted that Samsung has confirmed on any of the rumors mentioned above.