Is Xiaomi Mi Mix Ultimate with 18K gold camera rim coming soon?

The Xiaomi Mi Mix is one of the most innovative smartphones that has been launched in the last year. The innovation comes at a price. The flagship Mi 5 was a popular device ever since its launch for its great specifications and reasonable price tag, but the Mi Mix is relatively expensive.

The smartphone has many features, but the notable ones that almost everyone knows are the ceramic body and the bezel-less display. The Mi Mix has won several awards for its aesthetics and innovative technology as well. However, it seems like Xiaomi will not rest on the laurels it has achieved.

We say this as a version of Mi Mix has been spotted on GearBest, tipping that the same could be launched sometime soon, but there is no official confirmation from Xiaomi on the same. Going by the listing, there is no difference between the Mi Mix and Mi Mix Ultimate in terms of software. The only addition to it is the 18K gold rim around its rear camera. For this reason, the smartphone seems to have a higher price tag.

When it comes to the other aspects of the Xiaomi Mi Mix Ultimate, it appears like this smartphone will feature a 6.4-inch bezel-less display with a resolution of 2040x1080 pixels. Under its hood, the smartphone is listed to be powered by a Snapdragon 821 processor teamed up with 4GB/6GB RAM and 128GB/256GB of internal storage capacity.

On the camera front, the Mi Mix Ultimate might arrive with a 16MP/5MP rear and front camera modules and the entire package is said to be fueled by a 4,400mAh battery with support for Quick Charge 3.0. The device is likely to be based on MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow.

While Mi Mix launched last year has still not made its way into the global markets, we cannot expect the Mi Mix Ultimate to be announced elsewhere.

